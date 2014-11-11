Metal Hammer 264 is out now!

On the cover of this month's Metal Hammer are rock's last outlaws – Guns N' Roses! We look back at their formative years in the '80s when rock 'n' roll was turned on its head by a bunch of sin-crazy renegades who only did things one way... their way. With exclusive interviews we look back at the impact of their inception and how they changed the history of music.

Order your copy online or read it on TeamRock+.

But of course that’s not all, we’ve also got…

Sam Carter from Architects telling us why he loves Deftones so bloody much * Slipknot’s Corey Taylor gives us the rundown of his favourite songs and why he hates Owl City * Aussie metalcore faves The Amity Affliction set their sights on conquering the world

Max Cavalera dishes out the advice to metal elitists * Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall takes us for a ride into the world of bodyboarding * We talk to Andy Biersack about how Black Veil Brides are keeping rock traditions alive and well * Ozzy Osbourne opens up on the madness after he was fired by Sabbath back in ‘79

We talk to Within Temptation about ten years of the incredible The Silent Force album * We herald the return of At The Gates and ask why now is the time * Maria Brink reveals the ideas behind In This Moment’s new sound and record

All that as well as Primordial, Krokodil, Black Moth, Voices and more!

And the second half of our mega Iron Maiden poster set to complete your giant Eddie or stick eight more pieces of iconic artwork on your walls!

Plus a FREE CD packed full of the UK’s brightest sparks including Polar, Circles and Dust Moth.

It’s in stores NOW. Pick it up from Morrisons for £1 off the cover price.

Alternatively you can order it online here or read it all on TeamRock+.