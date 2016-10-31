Messenger confirm split

Messenger have announced that they’ve split up.

There’s been speculation surrounding the band’s future since the summer, when they were forced to pull out of a planned appearance at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free festival in London due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Now they’ve confirmed that, after “much deliberation” they’ve decided to call it a day.

The band say in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that this musical voyage has come to an end.

“We’ve collectively had many messages about our status and why we’ve had to cancel festival appearances and tours recently – and after much deliberation, we’ve decided that this decision is the right one.”

They thank fans for their support and add: “Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine we would share stages with some of the biggest and best bands in the genre of progressive rock all over the world, win awards and release two albums to critical acclaim.

“Only time will tell if this is a permanent disbandment – but for now, there will be no more Messenger for the foreseeable future.”

Guitarist and vocalist Khaled Lowe, guitarist Barnaby Maddick, drummer Jaime Gomez Arellano, guitarist and keyboardist Dan Knight and bassist James Leach say that they’ll inform fans of future projects via the band’s Facebook page.

The band’s last release was their second album Threnodies, which launched in May this year via InsideOut.

Messenger were due to play the Leafmeal in Dortmund, Germany, on November 5.

