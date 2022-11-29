Meshuggah unveiled as third Bloodstock 2023 headliner

Bloodstock 2023 just got a whole lot heavier with the news that Meshuggah have been announced as the third headline act for next summer's event.

Closing out the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Saturday night (August 12), the Swedish heavyweights join the previously-announced Killswitch Engage and Megadeth as the third main stage headliner for the festival, which next year will take place from August 10-13 at its traditional home, Catton Park in Derbyshire.

German power metal veterans Helloween have also been added to the line-up, and will appear as main stage special guests to Megadeth on August 13.

Other acts already confirmed for the four day event next August include Anthrax, In Flames, Sepultura, Whitechapel, Knocked Loose, the reformed Biohazard - headlining Sunday night, on the Sophie Lancaster stage, with their original line up - Sacred Reich, Zeal & Ardor and Crowbar.



As ever, full information on the 2023 event can be found on the Bloodstock website.

(Image credit: Bloodstock Festival)

Last week, Meshuggah issued new limited vinyl editions of their 2002 album Nothing and 2012's Koloss via Atomic Fire.

The Swedes released their latest album, Immutable, in April, with Metal Hammer's review stating that "the band you love are still running rings around every progressive metal act going."