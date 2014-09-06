Meshuggah drop clip for live set

Meshuggah have released a trailer for their upcoming live package The Ophidian Trek.

The Swedish band will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their first EP with the DVD/2CD and Blu-ray/2CD package The Ophidian Trek, due out on September 29 via Nuclear Blast.

The DVD and CDs feature live footage and shot in the US and Europe on the band’s The Ophidian Trek tour and at last year’s Wacken Open Air festival.

Drummer Tomas Haake says: “We’re really stoked about this new Meshuggah live DVD. It’s been four years since the release of Alive, and with the band celebrating 25 years, we felt that we just had to get another one of these puppies out there.

“Hope you guys dig it, and here’s to another 25.”

The Ophidian Trek tracklist

DVD

Swarmer 2. Swarm 3. Combustion 4. Rational Gaze 5. obZen 6. Lethargica 7. Do Not Look Down 8. The Hurt That Finds You First 9. I Am Colossus 10. Bleed 11. Demiurge 12. New Millennium Cyanide Christ 13. Dancers To A Discordant System 14. Mind’s Mirrors/In Death - Is Life/In Death - Is Death 15. The Last Vigil

CD 1

Swarmer 2. Swarm 3. Combustion 4. Rational Gaze 5. obZen 6. Lethargica 7. Do Not Look Down 8. The Hurt That Finds You First 9. I Am Colossus

CD 2