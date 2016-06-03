Meshuggah serve up quarter-century box set

Meshuggah have revealed details of a limited box set entitled 25 Years Of Musical Deviance.

It spans their entire career in 27 vinyl LPs, a Blu-ray disc containing all their music videos plus previously-unreleased studio clips, and a 100-page hardback book featuring lyrics and unseen photos.

The band plan to release their currently-untitled eighth album in the coming months, ahead of a European tour that ends with eight shows in the British Isles.

Guitarist Marten Hagstrom recently described the follow-up to 2012’s Koloss as “pretty diverse,” adding: “I’m really attracted by taking something that’s so fucking generic that it can’t get more generic. But you do something that makes it a new territory. Not rewrite the whole thing – but just tweak it a little.”

Just 1000 copies of 25 Years Of Musical Deviance will be made available. It’s released on July 29 via Nuclear Blast, with pre-ordering available now.

Meshuggah: 25 Years Of Musical Deviance contents

Meshuggah EP

Contradictions Collapse 2LP

None EP

Destroy Erase Improve 2LP

Chaosphere 2LP

Nothing 2LP

I EP

Catch 33 2LP

Obzen 2LP

Koloss 2LP

Blu-ray of music videos and studio videos

Nov 22: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 23: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

Nov 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 27: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 29: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 30: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Dec 01: Montpellier Rokstore, France

Dec 02: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Dec 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 06: Paris Bataclan, France

Dec 07: Cologne Essigrabrik, Germany

Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Jan 17: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jan 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jan 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Forum, UK