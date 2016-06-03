Meshuggah serve up quarter-century box set

Meshuggah have revealed details of a limited box set entitled 25 Years Of Musical Deviance.
It spans their entire career in 27 vinyl LPs, a Blu-ray disc containing all their music videos plus previously-unreleased studio clips, and a 100-page hardback book featuring lyrics and unseen photos.
The band plan to release their currently-untitled eighth album in the coming months, ahead of a European tour that ends with eight shows in the British Isles.
Guitarist Marten Hagstrom recently described the follow-up to 2012’s Koloss as “pretty diverse,” adding: “I’m really attracted by taking something that’s so fucking generic that it can’t get more generic. But you do something that makes it a new territory. Not rewrite the whole thing – but just tweak it a little.”
Just 1000 copies of 25 Years Of Musical Deviance will be made available. It’s released on July 29 via Nuclear Blast, with pre-ordering available now.
Meshuggah: 25 Years Of Musical Deviance contents
Meshuggah EP
Contradictions Collapse 2LP
None EP
Destroy Erase Improve 2LP
Chaosphere 2LP
Nothing 2LP
I EP
Catch 33 2LP
Obzen 2LP
Koloss 2LP
Blu-ray of music videos and studio videos
Meshuggah tour dates
Nov 22: Berlin Astra, Germany
Nov 23: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands
Nov 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Nov 27: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Nov 29: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Nov 30: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Dec 01: Montpellier Rokstore, France
Dec 02: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Dec 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Dec 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Dec 06: Paris Bataclan, France
Dec 07: Cologne Essigrabrik, Germany
Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Jan 17: Belfast Limelight, UK
Jan 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Jan 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Jan 20: London O2 Forum, UK