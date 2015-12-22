Trending

Mercutio premiere Reasons To Erase video

By Prog  

View lyric promo for track from debut album Back To Nowhere

Mercutio have premiered their lyric video for Reasons To Erase with Prog.

It’s taken from the London-based Italian outfit’s debut album Back To Nowhere, which includes a guest appearance from Porcupine Tree’s Colin Edwin after he became a fan.

Vocalist Mirko Petrini tells Prog: “Reasons to Erase talks about genetic modification. Is GM progress, or is it decline? Is it something we have to deal with or be afraid of? Pesticides are a silent and constant pollution.”

Back To Nowhere is available now via Diverge Records.

