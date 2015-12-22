Mercutio premiere Reasons To Erase video

Mercutio have premiered their lyric video for Reasons To Erase with Prog.

It’s taken from the London-based Italian outfit’s debut album Back To Nowhere, which includes a guest appearance from Porcupine Tree’s Colin Edwin after he became a fan.

Vocalist Mirko Petrini tells Prog: “Reasons to Erase talks about genetic modification. Is GM progress, or is it decline? Is it something we have to deal with or be afraid of? Pesticides are a silent and constant pollution.”

Back To Nowhere is available now via Diverge Records.