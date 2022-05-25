Memorial Day deals: There’s 51% off the Philips Fidelio X3 over-ear headphones

The Philips Fidelio X3 over-ear headphones have been reduced by a massive $179 on Amazon ahead of Memorial Day

Philips Fidelio X3
With Memorial Day right around the corner, some of the big online retailers have started to dish out some spectacular Memorial Day deals early. 

One of the best bargains we’ve spotted so far is this amazing sale on Amazon on the Philips Fidelio X3 wired over-ear headphones. The online shopping giant has taken then down from $349 to $169.99 – an eye-opening 51% saving of $179 (opens in new tab).

The Philips Fidelio X3: Were $349 now $169.99
This is an amazing saving on the Philips Fidelio X3 – a set of over-ear headphones we have a high regard for here at Louder. Comfortable and delivering balanced audio, this deal made us sit up and take notice.

The Philips Fidelio X3 over-ear headphones are a quality pair of cans and they are sitting at the top spot in our guide to the loudest headphones. Philips have given the X3’s a premium look with comfort high up on their list. They have removable soft velour ear pads which are great for long listening sessions and they look classy.

While the Philips Fidelio X3 headphones are wired and don’t have Bluetooth functionality, they’re still worth considering due to their balanced audio which is helped along thanks to the headphones’ 50mm acoustic drivers.

The open-back design means audio can leak at higher levels making these better suited for home use, but when you're plugged in, you’ll get clear sound with vocal performances really coming to the fore.

For more, read our Philips Fidelio X3 review.

