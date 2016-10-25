Megadeth's Dave Mustaine set for Christmas acoustic show

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine will play a selection of Christmas classics at an acoustic show in Boston.

Mustaine has teamed up with the charity Music Drives Us for the December 16 gig at the Hard Rock Cafe in Boston, MA. Music Drives Us supplies “grants to music programs designed to effect positive change for people of all ages.”

The ‘Thrashing Through The Snow’ event will see Mustaine play an acoustic set of Megadeth hits and holiday classics. Full details and tickets are available from TicketWeb.

Megadeth launched their own beer called A Tout Le Monde this month, brewed by Canadian brewery Unibroue.

Mustaine told TeamRock: “When I think of Megadeth I think of blood and sweat. I don’t really think of beer. And also this project stretches back to when we didn’t have the current line-up, so it was really just my own personal thing.

“It could have just been Mustaine beer, but I thought that Megadeth is such a strong brand with such a strong fan-base that we should have that logo and Vic on the bottle. It really makes it stand out. I think the design is beautiful.”

Megadeth previously issued their own brand of wine.

Megadeth working on ‘crazy project’ says Dave Mustaine