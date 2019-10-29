Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine is selling 40 years worth of equipment

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has teamed up with Reverb to sell almost 150 pieces of equipment, including acoustic guitars, electric guitars, amps, an autographed drum machine and more.
The vocalist and guitarist says that some of the items go back to the very beginning of the band and he’s decided to sell them as he wants to give something back to the fans.
Mustaine says: “When you’ve been playing and touring for as long as I have, you tend to amass quite a collection of gear. They’re great instruments and they represent more than 40 years of playing, but I’ve got more than I could possibly use myself.
“I owe so much to my fans. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t even have all this gear. I’d rather give it back to them than let it sit and collect dust.”
The sale will begin on November 4 and among the items up for grabs are a 1987 Dean Dave Mustaine Signature Holy Grail V, a Signature Zero Korina, a 2007 Signature Silver V prototype and a Signature Stealth VMNT that Mustaine has used extensively on the road.
Check out some of the guitars below along with a video interview.
Mustaine has been undergoing surgery for throat cancer and checked in back in September to say he was about to complete his last round of medical treatment.
He was forced to take a step back from Megadeth’s recent Megacruise, but he’ll be back on the road with Megadeth when they tour with Five Finger Death Punch across Europe in early 2020.
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour
Jan 14: Kiev Palace Of Sports, Ukraine **
Jan 16: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia **
Jan 18: St. Petersburg A2, Russia **
Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland
Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France
Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK
Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK
Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany
Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic
Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy
Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary
** 5FDP headline show without Megadeth and Bad Wolves