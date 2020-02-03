Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine is “100% free of cancer”

Dave Mustaine says he is now “100% free of cancer” after he was diagnosed with the disease last year.

The Megadeth leader revealed he was battling throat cancer in June 2019, and reported in September that he had almost completed his treatment.

At Megadeth’s recent show at London's SSE Arena Wembley, Mustaine told the crowd: “About a year ago, we were working on our new album back in Franklin, Tennessee, and I started to feel some pain. I went to the doctor and he said, ‘Dave, you have cancer.' And I went, 'Fuck! I have cancer.' And I was so shocked.

“At first, I thought, 'Am I afraid?' And then I said, 'No. I'm fucking pissed.' We stopped the record – we stopped everything. I went into treatment for cancer.

“It was 51 radiation treatments and nine chemo treatments and when it was all said and done, every day I would think, 'I can't face not playing again,' so I would pray.

“I know a lot of you guys know that I pray. I say that in Peace Sells. I pray every day. I say that in the song. I've said it since the second record.

“But I thought about you guys every day, too. And I thought about my family. And I got this power from you guys. And I just kept thinking about it. And on October 16, I went to go see the doctor, and he said, 'You're 100% free of cancer.'"

Megadeth started their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves last month.

After the first show in Helsinki, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson posted a message on social media with a picture from their set, saying: “This is a photo from tonight's tour kick off show in Helsinki – one filled with overwhelming gratitude from the four of us for the return of Dave's health, and the privilege for us to perform for you again.

“The reality and weight of what hung in the balance during Dave's cancer treatments these last months really shone through during the Q&A at the pre-show VIP meet n greet and in each song we performed on that stage.

“Life is a gift and our health is precious. Thank you for all the prayers and support to Dave and the Megadeth camp these past months... they surely worked!”

The tour will continue tonight (February 3) in Berlin.

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary