Watch Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch kick off their European tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth kicked off their European tour in style last night at Helsinki’s Hartwall Arena.

It marked Megadeth’s first show since vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine completed treatment for throat cancer last year – and they wasted no time by ripping through 12 tracks featuring classics including Hangar 18, Wake Up Dead, Symphony Of Destruction and Peace Sells.

Headliner Five Finger Death Punch then took to the stage and proceeded to barrel through a 19-song set – kicking off with the triple punch of Lift Me Up, Trouble and Wash It All Away.

Their set also featured tracks including Jekyll And Hyde, Sham Pain, Bad Company, Wrong Side Of Heaven and The Bleeding.

Fan-filmed footage from the night of both bands in action can be watched below, where you’ll also find the setlists.

Following the concert, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson posted a message on social media with a picture form their set.

Ellefson said: “This is a photo from tonight's tour kick off show in Helsinki – one filled with overwhelming gratitude from the four of us for the return of Dave's health, and the privilege for us to perform for you again.

“The reality and weight of what hung in the balance during Dave's cancer treatments these last months really shone through during the Q&A at the pre-show VIP meet n greet and in each song we performed on that stage.

“Life is a gift and our health is precious. Thank you for all the prayers and support to Dave and the Megadeth camp these past months... hey surely worked!

“We are blessed to celebrate this new decade on a sold out tour across Europe! Hope to see you there. Godspeed."

The next stop on the tour which also features Bad Wolves will take place on January 22 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Megadeth: Helsinki's Hartwall Arena: January 20, 2020

1. Hangar 18

2. Wake Up Dead

3. Sweating Bullets

4. Dawn Patrol

5. Poison Was The Cure

6. Trust

7. A Tout Le Monde

8. She-Wolf

9. Dystopia

10. Symphony Of Destruction

11. Peace Sells

12. Holy Wars… The Punishment Due

Five Finger Death Punch: Helsinki's Hartwall Arena: January 20, 2020

1. Lift Me Up

2. Trouble

3. Wash It All Away

4. Jekyll And Hyde

5. Sham Pain

6. Burn It Down

7. Bad Company

8. Got Your Six

9. Wrong Side Of Heaven

10. Battle Born

11. Blue On Black

12. Coming Down

13. Never Enough

14. Hard To See

15. Burn MF

16. Gone Away

17. Under And Over It

18. Far From Home

19. The Bleeding

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour

Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary