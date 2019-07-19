Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine cancels San Diego Comic-Con appearance

Last week it was reported that Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine would attend San Diego’s Comic-Con this Sunday (July 21) to sign copies of Megadeth’s new graphic novel Death By Design.

But Mustaine, who is currently receiving treatment for throat cancer, has had to cancel his appearance due to doctor’s orders. However, fans attending will be able to grab an exclusive item at the Heavy Metal magazine booth #1529 on Sunday afternoon.

Megadeth explain: "San Diego Comic-Con International fans, we have some good news/bad news. By doctor's orders, we need to cancel Dave Mustaine’s appearance at Heavy Metal Magazine’s booth.

“But Megadeth always covers its fans! An exclusive 12 x 12 print will be given to buyers of the deluxe edition of Megadeth: Death By Design signed by Dave Mustaine, Kiko Loureiro, David Ellefson and Dirk Verbeuren!

“The signing will include more than a dozen writers and artists from Death By Design.

“Let’s all send good wishes to Dave during his treatment and for a speedy recovery!”

Mustaine recently thanked fans for their support before he headed back into the studio to continue work on the band's new studio album – the follow-up to 2016's Dystopia.