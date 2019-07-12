Dave Mustaine to sign copies of Megadeth graphic novel at San Diego Comic-Con

Dave Mustaine will be at next weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con to sign copies of the new Megadeth graphic novel.
The event will run at the city’s Convention Center between Thursday, July 18 and Sunday, July 21, with Bleeding Cool reporting that Mustaine will appear at the Heavy Metal magazine booth #1529 between 2pm-4pm on the Sunday.
Only 400 copies of the graphic novel will be available on the day.
The book, titled Death By Design, was revealed back in March and has been published by Heavy Metal magazine to coincide with Megadeth’s 35th anniversary.
Mustaine told Bleeding Cool: “I have always fantasised about Megadeth doing something this gloriously electrifying and gruesome. I hope everyone will enjoy the graphic novel as much as I enjoyed working with Heavy Metal to put it together for you.”
CEO of Heavy Metal, Jeff Krelitz added: “Since I was old enough to buy records, Megadeth has been one of my favourite bands – not only for the great storytelling in the music, but the world building imagery on the album covers.
“This opportunity to meld the two worlds together and tell stories inspired by their songs is a privilege that we are excited to present to the fans.”
Each chapter of the 350-page book is based on a different Megadeth track. Find a full list of chapters along with the writers and artists below.
Last month, Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer and recently thanked fans for their support before he headed back into the studio to continue work on the band's new studio album.
Megadeth: Death By Design
Rattlehead: Dan Fogler & Andy Belanger
Mechanix: Ben Meares & DAF
Killing Is My Business: Alex de Campi & Mack Chater
The Conjuring: Llexi Leon & Kevin West
Wake Up Dead: Tony Lee & Gyula Nemeth
Devils Island: Sebastian Girmer & Esau Escorza
Good Mourning/Black Friday: Leah Moore, John Reppion & Ben Templesmith
Set The World Afire: Diego Agrimbau & Agustín Alessio
In My Darkest Hour: David Baille & Conor Boyle
Holy Wars…The Punishment Due: Tim Seeley & Ignacio Calero
Hangar 18: Brendon Small & Belén Ortega
Tornado Of Souls: Patrick Kindlon & Marco Turini
Rust In Peace…Polaris: Hector Lima & Garrie Gastonny
Five Magics: Johnathan LaMantia
Take No Prisoners: ML Miller & Carlos Granda
Skin O’ My Teeth: PM Buchan & John Pearson
Angry Again: Homero Rios & Anton Kokarev
Symphony Of Destruction: Justin Jordan & John Bivens
Sweating Bullets: Sean Lewis & Axel Medellin
A Tout le Monde: Llexi Leon & Richard Friend
Train Of Consequences: James Harvey
Reckoning Day: Jeff Burandt & Jason Gongour
Trust: Frazer Irving
She-Wolf: Curtis Pires & Antonio Fuso
Wanderlust: Abraham Martínez & Patricio Delpeche
Dread And The Fugitive Mind: Jonathan Land & Andrea Mutti
Blackmail The Universe: Haylar García & Abel
Washington Is Next!: Haylar García & Kevin Enhart
Head Crusher: R.G. Llarena & Danijel Zezelj
Public Enemy No. 1: John Ostrander & Miguel Mora
Kingmaker: Brian Wood & Riccardo Burchielli
The Threat Is Real: Joe Keatinge & Anand Radhakrishnan
Poisonous Shadows: Christine Larsen
Death From Within: Alex de Campi & Wilfredo Torres
Dystopia: David Baille & Simeon Aston
Megadeth: Warheads On Foreheads
Megadeth look back on 35 years of thrash with this 35-track anthology, featuring tracks including Mechanix, Wake Up Dead, Hangar 18 and The Threat Is Real.View Deal