Megadeth's Shawn Drover guests on thrash project

Megadeth drummer Shawn Drover will guest on Untimely Demise’s upcoming album.

His brother Glen, who is also part of Dave Mustaine’s lineup, is producing the album for the Canadian thrashers – the follow-up to 2013’s Systematic Eradication. And the sticksman has released a clip from the studio. View it below.

He tweeted: “Having a blast recording some real thrash metal at Glen Drover recording studio in Southern Ontario for a band called Untimely Demise. These kids totally kick ass.”

Meanwhile, guitarist Shawn, who recently recorded Discordia with Queensryche vocalist Todd La Torre, will release a single on Halloween with Untimely Demise frontman Matt Cuthbertson.

He says: “I’ve decided to stay on this fun and productive path of doing singles for a little while. I’m super excited about this new single called Walls Of Blood with Matt Cuthbertson – he is an awesome singer. I did all the guitars, brought in a session drummer and Matt did all the vocals.

“If you thought the last song was heavy, wait until you hear this one.”

Last month, Megadeth’s Mustaine was ordered to rest by his doctor following complications linked to spinal surgery in 2011. It forced them to cancel their scheduled appearance on Motorhead’s Motorboat cruise.