Megadeth’s Ellefson ’sad’ about departures

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson says he’s “sad” that drummer Shawn Drover and guitarist Chris Broderick have left the band.

And he reveals their departure was similar to losing family members and that he’ll miss them on stage and in the studio.

He tells Spotlight Report: “It is obviously going to be different without them. We spent five years together with them in that lineup. That’s a long time.

“We did multiple live albums with them, two studio albums, we toured together – so it’s a bit like some family members are gone. Especially through the holidays I’ve kinda been a little sad about it.

“I realise that they wanted to move on to something else and I support them as my friends, but selfishly I’m definitely going to miss them for sure.”

He refused elaborate on mainman Dave Mustaine’s recent comments that fans would be “very happy” about their replacements. He continues: “I can’t talk about it yet, I can’t say anything.

“Most importantly, we’re moving forward with writing a new album. Once we get into the studio to record it, then the lineup will naturally evolve around that.”

The follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider is expect to launch later this year.