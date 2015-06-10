Dave Mustaine is this year's Metal Hammer Golden God

That’s it, we can’t contain our excitement about the Golden Gods any longer, we’ve got to tell someone…

…this year’s winner of the coveted Golden God award (sponsored by Orange Amplification) is Dave Mustaine! The mastermind of Megadeth and pioneer of thrash metal is responsible for some of the best heavy metal albums in history, including the game-changing debut Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Speaking about the accolade, Dave Mustaine says: “I am truly humbled to receive this award, and to be recognised by your peers for your accomplishments, is almost as gratifying as not being recognised by the police for your accomplices.”

Mustaine joins the prestigious ranks of previous winners including Mikael Akerfeldt, Marilyn Manson, Robb Flynn and Joey DeMaio.

Metal Hammer editor-in-chief Alexander Milas adds his thoughts on the recognition of the iconic Mustaine. “The Metal Hammer Golden God awards are a 21-gun salute to all that is great in our world. Dave Mustaine is nothing less than the living embodiment of dedication to the craft, and it’s an absolute honour to celebrate 30 years of Megadeth’s earth-shaking debut with one of metal’s greatest guitar heroes.”

Orange Amplification presents the Metal Hammer Golden Gods in association with World Of Warships live at the IndigO2 in London on 15th June 2015.