Megadeth wanted Menza to ‘record for free’

Former Megadeth drummer Nick Menza says he got so close to rejoining the band that a press announcement was being planned – and claims he was effectively asked to work on their 15th album for free.

He recently told how he’d been approached by mainman Dave Mustaine to take over following the departure of Shawn Drover last year, and that he’d started working out tracks. But the plan collapsed after he was offered a contract he described as “very unfair.”

Menza tells The Sick Room: “I jammed with them for a three-day weekend, and on the third day we started to write songs. They even told me I was back in the band, and to send a press release about it.”

But he continues: “I didn’t want to say anything until I had an agreement in writing. They sent this ridiculous proposal which pretty much said, ‘You’re not going to get paid until the touring.’ Basically I was going to be working on the new record for free.”

The drummer says he wasn’t totally against the idea. “I had intended on leaning towards that – then I thought, ‘I’m not going to sell myself short for something that’s going to be huge. They’ve got to realise the longevity.’

“Then the whole thing just became silly. They just cut off and I couldn’t get hold of Dave or anybody. He blocked my emails.”

Menza adds: “The reason I refused to join Megadeth is because Dave didn’t show me any kind of love at all. I guess it was just not meant to be.”

Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler has been confirmed as guest drummer for the follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider, while Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro has become a full member. The band are funding production via a PledgeMusic campaign.