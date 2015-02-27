Broderick, Drover name their band

Former Megadeth duo Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover have announced their new band is called Act Of Defiance.

They’ve released a clip of their track Throwback, set to appear on the debut album.

Guitarist Broderick and drummer Drover quit Dave Mustaine’s group in November and later recruited ex Scar The Martyr vocalist Henry Derek Bonner and Shadows Fall bassist Matt Bachand for their project.

Studio sessions began at the end of January with producer Chris ‘Zeuss’ Harris. Act Of Defiance have signed a deal with Metal Blade Records for the album.

Broderick says on Facebook: “I’m so excited to finally be able to announce Act Of Defiance to the world. Shawn and I finished tracking drums in the first week of February – his performance and tones are simply incredible.

“I’ve started tracking rhythms and leads as well as working with Henry to get final voice takes, while Matt will record bass at his studio.”

He continues: “I am really enjoying the ability to create a killer mix of thrash and modern metal. I’m very proud of what we have written, and I hope you all dig it.”

Metal Blade founder Brian Slagel reports: “I’m super-excited to welcome Act Of Defiance to the Metal Blade family. I have known Chris and Shawn over the years and really admired their work. Really excited to work with all the guys on this new band!”

Earlier this month, Megadeth’s David Ellefson admitted he was “shocked” when he heard that Broderick and Drover had quit the band. He and Mustaine are start recording the follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider next month.