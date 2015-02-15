Ellefson shocked by Drover exit from Megadeth

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson says he was “shocked” when he heard the news that drummer Shawn Drover had quit the band.

Drover announced his departure from the group in November and was followed mere hours later by a similar statement from guitarist Chris Broderick, leaving Ellefson and mainman Dave Mustaine as the remaining members in the lineup.

Ellefson soon followed the duo’s news by confirming the band would continue as he and Mustaine move forward with plans to add new members and record the follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider starting in March.

The bassist is now sharing details about how he found out about Drover’s exit and what transpired in the hours after the news first broke.

Ellefson tells 100PercentRock.com: “Well, you know, there were some things leading up to it that I certainly was in tune with, and paying attention to. Actually, I swear the day it happened I was shocked. It’s funny, a friend of mine sent me a text, he goes, ‘hey, I just heard Shawn Drover quit Megadeth.’ And I was like, ‘That’s odd…’ and the next thing you know my phone started just blowing up.

“So I called Shawn, I said, ‘what’s going on man?’ He said, ‘yeah dude, it was time.’ And I was like, ‘all right,’ you know. So we just had a conversation about it.”

He continues: “I consider Shawn definitely a good friend. I mean, he really helped open the door for me to come back to Megadeth. He and Dave’s guitar tech, Willie G, they really got it – they knew when there was going to be a lineup change five years ago, they’re like, ‘dude, please call David Ellefson.’

“And of course I was ready for it, the timing was right. But Shawn has really been a tremendous friend to Megadeth, to the fans. He knew how to keep his head down and avoid trouble, yet at the same time when he knew he had to stand up for things, he does. So, I have great respect for Shawn, and I’m very thankful for my time being able to work with him in Megadeth.”

Drover and Broderick have gone on to form a new band with ex-Scar The Martyr singer Henry Derek Bonner and Shadows Fall bassist Matt Bachand; the group began recording their debut earlier this month.