Megadeth album will decide lineup

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson says the band’s next lineup will be decided by the material that’s been written for their 15th album.

He and mainman Dave Mustaine are set to start recording sessions next month, but the identities of those who’ll join them hasn’t been revealed after guitarist Chris Broderick and drummer Shawn Drover quit last year.

Ellefson tells Rock ’N’ Roll Industries: “The first thing is, we have a new album. It’s going to help determine the lineup. From there, everyone will see what that lineup is. So, to be continued.”

Last week he stopped short of denying that former members Marty Friedman and Nick Menza would be returning, while admitting he was in contact with both of them. Menza was recently cautious about his words over a potential reunion.

Meanwhile, he’s vowed that “very cool things” are about to be revealed about supergroup Metal Allegiance, which features Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Jon Donais, Frank Bello and Charlie Benante, former Pantera men Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown, Testament’s Alex Skolnick, Mike Portnoy, Chuck Billy and others.

Ellefson says: “It’s one of the most fun gigs I’ve ever done. A natural music high – it’s such a great feeling. It really takes you back to the true joy that got you playing in the first place.

“Some announcements are going to be made. It’s all the guys from the neighbourhood – it’s fun.”