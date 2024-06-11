Meer share first new music from upcoming album Wheels Within Wheels. Watch the uplifting Golden Circle video here

Norwegian pop-proggers Meer have announced that they will release their new studio album Wheels Within Wheels through Karisma Records on August 23. And the band have shared their first new music from the album too. You can watch their video for the uplifting new single Golden Circle below.
"Exploring the depths of longing and desire, Golden Circle's lyrics paint a vivid picture of a protagonist grappling with inner turmoil, seeking solace in fleeting moments of euphoria," the eight-piece band explain.
Meer reunited with producer Lars Gärtner Fremmerlid, who also helmed Wheels Within Wheels' predecessor, 2022's Playing House, for the new album, which. was recorded at Ocean Sound Recordings last year, and is being described as the band's "most ambitious, dynamic and immersive work to date".
The band will be playing various festivals throughout the summer including appearances at the last ever Noght Of The Prog festival in Germany and Italy's 2Days Prog + 1 in. You can see the dates below.
Wheels Within Wheels will be available on limited edition double LP in neon magenta/grimace purple vinyl formats as well as on CD and as a digital album. You can view the new artwork and tracklisting below.
Pre-order Wheels Within Wheels.
Meer: Wheels Within Wheels
01. Chains of Changes
02. Behave
03. Take Me to the River
04. Come to Light
05. Golden Circle
06. Today Tonight Tomorrow
07. World of Wonder
09. Mother
10. Something in the Water
11. This is the End
Meer 2024 live dates
Jul 7: NOR Hvitsten Havlystparken
Jul 21: GER Night of the Prog Festival Loreley Amphitheater
Sep 8: ITA 2Days Prog + 1 Novara
Sep 21/2: NOR Pulterkammer Festival Hamar
Sep 27: NOR Hunsfos Rock Festival Hunsfos