Meat Loaf is launching the wildest dating show in the history of dating shows

Over the years, the worlds of rock and reality TV have occasionally joined forces to create some of the weirdest, and often most watchable hours of television. MTV noughties' hit series The Osbournes is one example that still has people talking about it to this day (although you’ll have to scour the web to find it), and there was, of course, Rock Of Love – the best-worst show ever made, in which hopeful young women battled to win the heart of Poison star Bret Michaels (spoiler: it hasn't aged well).

Now, this unlikely cultural phenomenon is getting its latest instalment – a dating show produced by none other than Wagnerian rock icon Meat Loaf, named after his 1993 ballad I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

Accompanying Meat Loaf on production duties will be the creatives behind Netflix’s baking show Nailed It! Currently, I’d Do Anything for Love… But I Won’t Do That is being pitched to networks and streaming services, so hopefully it won’t be too long a wait.

On the show, couples will be tested on their dating limits via a series of comedic challenges designed to test how well they work together, or in other words, find out if there’s anything they won’t do for love. Personally, we’d still like to find out what it was that Meat Loaf made such a fuss about, but this’ll do for now.

Meanwhile, a soundtrack of classic hits performed live by original and new artists in the studio will feature behind them.

When the show will debut is still unclear, but if one thing's for sure, we know that we'll be ready and waiting with the popcorn.