Jack Osbourne says The Osbournes could return to TV - and he has a plan to make it work

In November last year, Kelly Osbourne revealed her family were constantly being offered the chance to reboot the hit TV show The Osbournes.

The MTV reality show was broadcast between 2002 and 2005 and made the whole family household names, with Kelly telling People that ever three months, an offer would come in – although she stressed a decision to make it happen hadn’t been taken.

Now Ozzy’s son Jack has weighed in on the subject in a new interview with Variety.

Asked if he’d given any thought to a reboot of The Osbournes, Jack replies: “I would be lying to say the conversations haven’t been coming up recently. I think nostalgia is such a huge, hot-button word right now. You look at all these shows coming back from 20 years ago.

“The only thing, and what I struggle with, is we don’t all live together. One thought I’ve had is, why don’t we all just move in together for two months? It’s 20 years later – we’re all moving back into the house together.”

Asked when this could happen, Jack says: “I guess when someone pays me a hell of a lot, because the amount of therapy I’m going to have to buy into after that is going to be monstrous.”

Last month, Ozzy revealed he’ll be donating a portion of proceeds from sales of his tour merchandise to The Michael J. Fox Foundation which helps fund research into Parkinson’s disease.

The sale is still running on Ozzy’s Ozzfest eBay page and includes items such as Black Sabbath t-shirts, tour laminates, bags, tour books, patches, hoodies, autographed CDs and more.

Ozzy revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease back in January during an interview with US TV show Good Morning America.