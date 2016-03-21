Maynard James Keenan's solution to troll problem

Maynard James Keenan says a “borderline extinction-level event” would save the world from online trolls.

The Puscifer, Tool and A Perfect Circle frontman takes aim at trolls on Puscifer single The Remedy and he jokes that a natural disaster could be the only thing that would wipe out the sense of entitlement that trolls have.

He tells AX Central: “I think maybe just that entitlement, the ability to immediately express an unfounded opinion that’s not based on any kind of data or fact or research. It’s just your opinion.

“It’s unfortunate. What I think would help is some borderline extinction-level event. I think that would kind of set everything pretty straight.

“Something gorgeous. A meteor, a few tidal waves, maybe a rapid Ice Age, something to kind of make you worry more about food, clothing and shelter, rather than tweeting.”

The singer adds that he’s as uncomfortable with people who are offended without good reason as he is by trolls. And he suggests introducing spanking for university students as a possible solution.

He says: “I think there’s a misconception out there about how offended people actually are and why you would give credence to anybody who was offended by anything. So what? So you’re offended. And? You’re still breathing. You’re still walking. Nothing’s changed about what’s going on with you. I think it’s silly.

“I think at the college level, each teacher should have a pack of vouchers and they’re allowed to spank 12 students over the course of the year. College students. Not children or babies.

“If they’re over 18, you’re allowed to take that student, put them over your knee and spank them in front of the class and embarrass them. Put them in the corner with a dunce cap. But you’re only allowed to do that 12 times a year. See how that works.”

Puscifer are on tour in support of latest album Money Shot, while the status on Tool’s long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days remains unclear.

