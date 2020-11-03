Maynard James Keenan plays Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Kiss and King Diamond albums to his grapes

It’s well known that Tool’s polymath frontman Maynard James Keenan has an alternate life as a vintner, producing world class wines at Merkin Vineyards and Caduceus Cellars in Arizona. Less well known, however, is the fact that Keenan plays certain albums to certain types of grapes while processing.

Keenan chose to reveal the secrets of his vineyard playlists in a new interview with Discogs.

"During vintage, I choose whole albums to play to the grapes while processing,” he says. “Some playlists are played year after year to the same fruit. We note what music was played to what grapes and then these playlists are included with the tasting notes.”

“All whole albums. Played to the new grapes all day on rotation, but not shuffle.”

Discogs was shown a chart indicating exactly which music is played to specific types of grapes. While some grapes appear to have an affinity for ’90s trip-hop – including music from Portishead, Massive Attack and Tricky – others are given a more robust musical diet, including exposure to Led Zeppelin, Alice Cooper, AC/DC, Kiss and, somewhat randomly, King Diamond.

Grapes then: they’re just like us. Only smaller, rounder, and juicier, obviously.