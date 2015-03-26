Matt Skiba And The Sekrets detail album no.2

Matt Skiba And The Sekrets will release their second album on June 1, they’ve announced.

Skiba has replaced Tom DeLonge for Blink-182’s live dates in the US and will return to Alkaline Trio for their upcoming run of shows – but he’s still found time to record Kuts with AFI bassist Hunter Burgan and former My Chemical Romance drummer Jarrod Alexander.

He says: “The writing style and entire approach to this was a stronger desire to do something fairly different from my other band. We used sounds hugely influenced by early David Bowie and took more chances.

“I knew that the playing of Hunter and Jarrod would bring new elements to the songs that would help shape them and influence ideas I would never have thought of on my own.

“They did great stuff for the last record but had even more freedom on this one. It really shaped the way this record sounds.”

The follow-up to 2012’s Babylon was produced by Rob Schnapf and will launch via Superball Music.

