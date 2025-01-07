Matt Berry shares psychedelic new single Wedding Photo Stranger

Matt Berry has shared his brand new single, Wedding Photo Stranger, which typifies the colourful Californian psych approach of his upcoming album Heard Noises.

"I thought I might’ve shaken off the psychedelia thing by now, but I just can’t,” Berry tells Prog in an upcoming interview in the magazine. “It's like experimental instrumentals - I can't shake that off either. That's what I'm sort of based on. And that’s partly because of how much of a statement of freedom psychedelia was during the ‘60s. You could do absolutely anything with any kind of sound. The whole point was to make it sound like something you’d never heard before.”

Berry will release Heard Noises through the Acid Jazz label on January 24. it's the follow-up to 2023's instrumental collaboration with Library Music label KPM, Simplicity, and shares more sonically with 2021's psychedelic The Blue Elephant.

Berry plays almost all instruments on the new album, including, guitars, bass, a variety of keyboards (acoustic and Wurlitzer pianos) and synthesizers (including Moogs, Vox, Farfisa, Gibson, Eminent organs) and Mellotron. He is, however, joined by Craig Blundell (Steve Hackett, Steven Wilson) on drums.

Heard Noises will be available as an Acid Jazz exclusive gatefold-sleeve psychedelic swirl colour vinyl, standard LP (Sky Blue Vinyl), a Rough Trade Exclusive Serenity Blue colour vinyl, standard digipak CD, an HMV Exclusive deluxe CD, featuring two bonus tracks: Snake Organ and Screaming Walls and cassette.

Pre-order Heard Noises.

