Matt Berry announces live album release

Matt Berry has announced he’ll release a live album next month.

Titled Live, the package will be issued via Acid Jazz Records on November 20 and sees Berry perform with six-piece band The Maypoles – led by Bluetones singer Mark Morriss and folk artist Cecilia Fage.

It was recorded during performances at the Greenman festival in Wales, a show in Tunbridge Wells, and at London venues the Garage and the Forum. He’s issued a stream of the track The Pheasant from the record. It can be heard below.

Berry, known for his TV roles in The IT Crowd and Toast Of London, says: “The Maypoles are a mixture of incredible people, some of which I’ve been playing with for over 10 years.

“It will be the last time we play a lot of these songs so I thought it would be a good idea to literally have a ‘record’ of them.”

Matt Berry And The Maypoles Live is available to pre-order via Amazon and iTunes.

Berry supported Steven Wilson at London’s Royal Albert Hall last month and he’ll take to the road again in December for a run of eight shows.

Matt Berry And The Maypoles Live Tracklist

The Innkeeper’s Song So Low October Sun Take My Hand Sorry Solstice Snuff Box Song For Rosie Medicine Devil Inside The Pheasant

Matt Berry And The Maypoles UK tour

Dec 02: Manchester Club Academy

Dec 03: Glasgow Oran Mor

Dec 04: Newcastle Riverside

Dec 05: York Fibbers

Dec 06: Birmingham The Library At The Institute

Dec 07: Bristol The Fleece

Dec 08: Brighton The Old Market

Dec 10: London The Forum