Matt Berry announces live album release

Matt Berry has announced he’ll release a live album next month.
Titled Live, the package will be issued via Acid Jazz Records on November 20 and sees Berry perform with six-piece band The Maypoles – led by Bluetones singer Mark Morriss and folk artist Cecilia Fage.
It was recorded during performances at the Greenman festival in Wales, a show in Tunbridge Wells, and at London venues the Garage and the Forum. He’s issued a stream of the track The Pheasant from the record. It can be heard below.
Berry, known for his TV roles in The IT Crowd and Toast Of London, says: “The Maypoles are a mixture of incredible people, some of which I’ve been playing with for over 10 years.
“It will be the last time we play a lot of these songs so I thought it would be a good idea to literally have a ‘record’ of them.”
Matt Berry And The Maypoles Live is available to pre-order via Amazon and iTunes.
Berry supported Steven Wilson at London’s Royal Albert Hall last month and he’ll take to the road again in December for a run of eight shows.
Matt Berry And The Maypoles Live Tracklist
- The Innkeeper’s Song
- So Low
- October Sun
- Take My Hand
- Sorry
- Solstice
- Snuff Box
- Song For Rosie
- Medicine
- Devil Inside
- The Pheasant
Matt Berry And The Maypoles UK tour
Dec 02: Manchester Club Academy
Dec 03: Glasgow Oran Mor
Dec 04: Newcastle Riverside
Dec 05: York Fibbers
Dec 06: Birmingham The Library At The Institute
Dec 07: Bristol The Fleece
Dec 08: Brighton The Old Market
Dec 10: London The Forum