“A flood is coming… and most of you will die”: Mastodon tease split release with Lamb Of God

Mastodon have teased a split release with fellow 2000s metal stars Lamb Of God.

The Atlanta sludge/prog icons hinted at a collaboration on social media this morning (September 5), with a release date of September 12. They posted a short video with the words, “A flood is coming… and most of you will die.” As a caption, the band added, “A flood is coming Mastodon x Lamb Of God 9.12”.

Mastodon and Lamb Of God recently completed a co-headline tour of North America together. The two bands played their respective 2004 fan-favourite albums, Leviathan and Ashes Of The Wake, in full to celebrate their 20th anniversaries.

Mastodon are expected to soon announce a new album, the followup to 2021 double LP Hushed And Grim. Drummer/co-vocalist Brann Dailor recently told Rock 100.5 The KATT FM, “New Mastodon, it’s taking shape.”

He teased, “There might be something new coming out really, really soon. But who knows? Who knows? I don’t know. We’ve been working on new stuff for months. And we need to go home.”

Back in May, Dailor posted a video of himself playing mic’d-up drums in Mastodon’s West End Sound studio to social media. When asked by a fan if Mastodon were working on new music, the drummer/vocalist answered, “Something like that.”

Mastodon are currently gearing up for a multimedia re-release of 2009 album Crack The Skye to celebrate its 15th anniversary. The vinyl, CD and Blu-ray reissues will be out on October 4.

Lamb Of God released their latest album, Omens, in 2022. The band recently reissued Ashes… with additional tracks, including remixes by Health and Justin Broadrick (Godflesh/Jesu). Kublai Khan TX and Malevolence also feature, performing on an updated version of bonus track Another Nail For Your Coffin.

Lamb of God play Riot Fest in Chicago on September 22 and the Headbangers Boat cruise from October 28 to November 1.