Mastodon look to early 2020 to continue work on new album

Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor says he hopes to continue work on the band’s next studio album over the next few months.

Bassist Troy Sanders reported back in May that plans for the follow-up to 2017’s Emperor Of Sand were temporarily on hold while they headed out on the road with Coheed And Cambria, with the intention of diving “head first into new material” once the tour wrapped up and they had taken some time off.

And in a new interview with Dailor over at Rolling Stone, the drummer was asked what his biggest hope for the 2020s was.

He replied: “I’m gonna try to keep my life together and I’m gonna try to keep from mentally collapsing. And I’m gonna try to keep writing music and recording music and pretty much just do what I’ve been doing.

“Try to write a kickass Mastodon record within the next few months, and it will probably come out in 2020. So I’m hoping for continuation of what’s been going on the last 10 years. More of the same, please. Thank you.”

Reflecting on the 2010s, Dailor was also asked what his most surprising encounter with another musician had been this decade.

He revealed: “I bought a margarita for Paul Stanley from Kiss in Brazil. We played a festival called the Maquinaria Festival in 2012 and then we were staying at the same hotel.

“I saw Stanley and the guys sitting at a table. So I went over and I said, ‘Does anybody need a drink?’ and Stanley raised his hand and said, ‘I’ll have a margarita!’

“I got the whole shebang – one of those big crazy margaritas that had umbrellas and flowers in it and everything. And then those guys stuck me with a $350 bar tab and they all took off.”

Mastodon’s next live appearance will be at Welcome To Rockville at Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 8-10, 2020.