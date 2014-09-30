Mastodon hit The Motherload

Mastodon have issued a video for The Motherload from their latest album Once More ‘Round The Sun.

Directed by Jonathan Rej and Thomas Bingham at US cable network Adult Swim, the clip features a series of twerkers doing their thing while the band perform the track.

The Motherload is the third single from the Atlanta group’s sixth album, following High Road and Chimes At Midnight.

Mastodon launch a world tour in October that sees them return to the UK the following month.

Mastodon 2014 UK tour dates