Mastodon go acoustic on new version of Teardrinker

Mastodon's thunderous Teardrinker has been given an acoustic makeover leaving fans itching for more. The Grammy Award winners have shared the melodic track ahead of their upcoming tour with Opeth (see dates below).

The original version appears on their David Bottrill-produced current album, Hushed And Grim but this one includes vocal harmonies from the band's Brent Hinds, Troy Sanders, and Brann Dailor as well as keyboards from touring member Joao Nogueira.

Guitarist Bill Kelliher has previously told Prog, “Overall, I think Hushed And Grim is our proggiest album. It’s more of a whole. On the other records, there’s a proggy song here or there, but, here, every song has been progged out a little bit.”

Prepare to be surprised!

North America

Apr 21: Montreal Place Bell, QC Apr 22: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON

Apr 23: Cleveland The Agora, OH

Apr 24 Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Apr 26 Philadelphia The Met, PA

Apr 28: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Apr 29: Detroit The Masonic, MI

Apr 30: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

May 01: St. Paul The Myth, MN

May 03: Saskatoon TCU Place, SK

May 04: Calgary Grey Eagle Events Centre, AB

May 05: Edmonton EDM Expo Center, AB

May 07: Vancouver Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC

May 08: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

May 09: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

May 11: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

May 12: Reno Grand Sierra Resort, NV

May 13: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 14: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Europe

Jun 01: Leipzig Parkbühne, DE

Jun 02: Gdansk Mystic Festival, PL

Jun 04: Nurburgring Rock Am Ring, DE

Jun 05: Nurnburg Rock Im Park, DE

Jun 07: Paris Salle Pleyel, FR

Jun 09: Tilburg O13, NL

Jun 11: Donington Park Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Dortmund FZW, DE

Jun 14: Bremen Pier 2, DE

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop, BE

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, FR

Jun 18: Copenhagen Copenhell, DK

Jun 20: Gothenburg Pustervik, SE

Jun 21: Malmo KB, SE

Jun 23: Oslo Tons of Rock, NO

Jun 26: Verona Rock The Castle, IT

Jun 27: Vienna Open Air, AT

Jun 28: Zagreb Culture Factorycopenhel, HR

Jul 01: Lisbon VOA Festival National Stadium, PT

Jul 02: Vivero Resurrection Festival, ES