Mastodon announce UK and European tour

Mastodon have announced a UK and European tour for early 2019.

The band will kick off the run of 25 dates in Belfast on January 14 and wrap up with a set in Lisbon on February 17.

Brann Dailor, Brent Hinds, Bill Kelliher and Troy Sanders will be joined on the road by Kvelertak and Mutoid Man, while Scott Kelly from Neurosis will hook up with the tour through February 9 on Brussels.

A ticket pre-sale will get under way tomorrow (October 24) at 10am GMT, while a general sale will begin on October 26, also at 10am GMT.

Promoters for each show will also make a donation to three charities: The TJ Martel Foundation, Hirshberg Foundation For Pancreatic Cancer Research and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in light of Mastodon’s manager Nick John’s death last month from pancreatic cancer.

Find a full list of dates below.

Back in August, Dailor reported that the band had been kicking about ideas for the follow-up to 2017’s Emperor Of Sand but wouldn’t start focusing on it until some point next year.

He said: “Once we get home, and we decompress from the Emperor Of Sand tour cycle, sometime early next year, we’ll start dumping out the riffs and seeing what’s new and seeing what’s fresh and what we’re digging on. Then we’ll just start working – do what we normally do.”