Master Of Puppets voted best Metallica album of all time

Metal Hammer readers have named Metallica's 1986 masterpiece Master Of Puppets as the best album the band have ever made.

With around 7,000 votes cast in an online poll, Master Of Puppets topped the list followed by Ride The Lightning and then the recently remastered ...And Justice For All.

Speaking about the result, Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade says: "There's a reason albums like Master Of Puppets keep topping polls like these.

"More than a classic, flawless heavy metal record, it's a cornerstone for an entire subculture – the moment where metal's biggest band hit their stride and produced a piece of work that would shape our world for decades to come.

"It also shows that the good readers of Metal Hammer have damn fine taste when it comes to these things. That said, you also voted for Lulu above Garage Inc, you absolute bastards."

Metallica recently announced the third leg of the WorldWired tour, which will take place in 2019.

They’ve lined up a total of 25 stadium shows which will get under way in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 1, and conclude with a performance in Mannheim, Germany, on August 25. Ghost and Bokassa will have been named as special guests. You can see full dates at the bottom of the page.

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany