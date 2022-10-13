Massive Wagons take to the water on Yacht Rock-inspired video for Please Stay Calm

Lancaster firebrands Massive Wagons have released a video for Please Stay Calm, the latest song to emerge from upcoming sixth album Triggered!. The release follows Fuck The Haters, which comes out in July, and Generation Prime, which emerged the following month.

Please Stay Calm finds the band in typically boisterous form, albeit with a rhythm guitar part that'll remind fans of the Police classic Every Breath You Take, but sped up. And louder.

"The song is about being on a pedestal," says frontman Baz Mills, "and being expected to act a certain way; about putting on a face or a front to deal with this life created by being in a band, or any job where you’re in the public eye; having to create a character to deal with life day to day.

"It's about losing the plot and crumbling under the stress of being someone else, brought about by outside pressures. The track is dark and humorous, I'm taking the piss out of myself. It's a sarcastic take on my life being this pathetic attempt at what people think I am, but underneath that the message is quite dark."

The video for Please Stay Calm finds the band horsing around on a luxury yacht, and was filmed near The Needles, the famed chalk stacks situated off the west coast of the Isle Of Wight.

"We wanted a totally unique backdrop for this single," explains Baz. "Digby, Earache Records' head honcho, actually came up with the concept. He had this vision of a luxury boat at sea with us lounging around drinking beers and generally having an all round bloody jolly time!

"We loved the idea. We live on the coast and close to the Lake District, so the water is something we really connect with; getting out on the water just seemed like a natural environment, and the backdrop of the Isle of Wight was just different enough to set it apart.

“We added the theme within the video, basically myself and the lads embarking on a day to be enjoyed and as usual there’s always one dickhead who takes it too far and ends up ruining it for everyone (and it's not always me, I might add! I just happened to look the best in giant shoes).

"But the video points to a bigger problem: sometimes this kinda behaviour is a front for other issues. Keep an eye on ya mates, you never know when you might be needed.”

Triggered! is released on October 28 via Earache Records, and comes in an almost obscene number of bundles and coloured vinyl variants, all of which can be ordered from Earache now (opens in new tab). Full tracklist below.

In November, Massive Wagons embark on a co-headline UK tour with Ugly Kid Joe. Full dates below.

Massive Wagons: Triggered! tracklist

1. Fuck The Haters

2. Please Stay Calm

3. Generation Prime

4. A.S.S.H.O.L.E.

5. Skateboard

6. Gone Are The Days

7. Triggered

8. Giulia

9. Germ

10. Never Been A Problem

11. Big Time

12. Sawdust

13. No Friend Of Min

(Image credit: Earache Records)

Nov 03: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Nov 04: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 06: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Nov 08: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 10: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Nov 11: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill, UK

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Massive Wagons)