Massive Wagons launch new album Triggered! with F**k The Haters video

Massive Wagons have announced details of their new album. The enticingly-titled Triggered! is the follow-up to 2020's House Of Noise, and is preceded by a single and video with another enticing title: Fuck The Haters.

According to frontman Baz Mills there's a serious message behind the song. "Simple song, simple message," he says. "Fuck the haters, fuck 'em all. Do what you want, wear what you want, be who you want to be and be proud about it.

"I know this kind of thing has been covered in songs before, but I wanted to strip it back to its most basic, powerful form. Yeah, swearing ain't for everyone, but sometimes you just got to stand up and let rip!"

He then adds some hashtags, like you do these days: #STOPBULLYING and #FUCKTHEHATERS. And you can't say fairer than that.

The video for Fuck The Haters – which is age-restricted, and only available to view on YouTube – was directed by Lewis Cater, who's also worked with the likes of Pendulum, The Hunna, Sum 41 and Neck Deep. It features "a no-holds-barred performance chock-full of the band's trademark charisma as they stand up against incessant social media trolling and sinister anonymous figures."

Triggered! was recorded at Andy Sneap's Backstage Studios in deepest rural Derbyshire with Chris Clancy and Colin Richardson, the team who worked on House Of Noise.

"I think this album is a lot more British sounding," says Mills. "I think we’ve managed to bring our sound more up-to-date, it sounds fresh and exciting. It has much more of a punk vibe about it, but, that being said, it's still full of everything we love about guitar music.

“There are some very angry, passionate songs in there. We all dug really deep writing this one, some of them were a real labour of love. I think we truly have made our best album yet. I know that's a cliché, but our other albums felt like they had a foot in the previous one somehow, be it leftover songs, a certain sound or style... but I think this one stands alone as a unique sounding Wagons album."

Triggered! is released on October 28 via Earache Records, and comes in an almost grotesque number of bundles and coloured vinyl variants, all of which can be ordered from Earache now. Full tracklist below.

In November, Massive Wagons embark on a co-headline UK tour with Ugly Kid Joe. Full dates below.

Massive Wagons: Triggered! tracklist

1. Fuck The Haters

2. Please Stay Calm

3. Generation Prime

4. A.S.S.H.O.L.E.

5. Skateboard

6. Gone Are The Days

7. Triggered

8. Giulia

9. Germ

10. Never Been A Problem

11. Big Time

12. Sawdust

13. No Friend Of Min

(Image credit: Earache Records)

Jul 08: Oulu Rock In the City, Finland

Jul 09: Tampere Sauna Open Air 2022, Finland

Jul 29: Penrith Kendal Calling, UK

Sep 05: Essen Turock, Germany

Sep 06: Hannover Bei Chez Heinz, Germany

Sep 07: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Sep 09: Sinntal Sinner Rock Festival, Germany

Nov 03: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK*

Nov 04: Nottingham Rock City, UK*

Nov 06: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK*

Nov 08: Glasgow Garage, UK*

Nov 10: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK*

Nov 11: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill, UK*

* = with Ugly Kid Joe

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).