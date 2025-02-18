“History shows it’s often the combination of art and science that overcomes the greatest challenges we face”: Massive Attack to headline London’s first fully battery-powered festival this summer

Massive Attack will headline a new festival in London that’s 100 percent battery-powered.

The Bristol trip-hop pioneers will top the bill at LIDO festival in Victoria Park on June 6. Supporting them will be French electronic duo Air, Forensics (the new project of Yasiin Bey and The Alchemist), singer/songwriter Tirzah and more acts to be announced.

The day will continue Massive Attack’s ACT1.5 initiative, which presents their blueprint for environmentally sustainable live music. Tickets will go on sale at 10am UK time on February 21. A pre-sale will start at 10am on February 20 for those who sign up via the LIDO website.

Massive Attack’s Robert “3D” Del Naja comments: “To present London’s first-ever 100% battery-powered festival day with a dynamic range of artists is an optimum outcome for us.

“History shows it’s often the combination of art and science that overcomes the greatest challenges we face, so it’s good to see LIDO take learnings from our ACT1.5 event last year and apply those technologies to where they see emissions coming from.”

LIDO festival will occupy central-east London’s Victoria Park for two weekends starting on June 6. Jamie xx will headline on Saturday, June 7, followed by Charli XCX on June 14 and London Grammar on June 15. In between, the park will host Outbreak festival, headlined by Turnstile, on June 13.

Massive Attack haven’t released a studio album since 2010, but Del Naja told NME last year that the band hope to put out new music in 2025. “Hopefully we’re going to be able to release it next year and do some gigs,” he said in December.

He added, “I hate sitting on stuff for too long because I’m the first person to get bored of it. I deliberately don’t play it for months so that I can maintain some enthusiasm for it.”

However, he finished, “It’s good – I’m looking forward to it!”

The band also have extensive live plans for the year. They’ll play a handful of Mexican shows in April, before headlining LIDO festival and then touring Europe in June and July. See all dates via Songkick.