Massive Attack hope to release new music next year: “It’s good – I’m looking forward to it!”

Massive Attack have new music in the can and hope to share it in 2025.

Frontman Robert Del Naja says in a new NME interview that the trip-hop frontrunners, whose last song dropped in 2016, have been sitting on unreleased material for four years, due to what he describes as a “dispute at the label”.

“Hopefully we’re going to be able to release it next year and do some gigs,” he says.

When asked how he feels about the new music, Del Naja elaborates: “Yeah, I hate sitting on stuff for too long because I’m the first person to get bored of it. I deliberately don’t play it for months so that I can maintain some enthusiasm for it.”

However, he finishes, “It’s good – I’m looking forward to it!”

Del Naja doesn’t specify whether what Massive Attack have at bay is an album, an EP or some singles. The outfit haven’t released an album since Heligoland in 2010, which marked the recording return of collaborator Grantley “Daddy G” Marshall after his absence from 2001 to 2005.

Since then, the duo have put out just three songs: Four Walls (featuring electronic musician Burial) in 2011, and The Spoils and Dear Friend in 2016. They also shared a remix EP, Eutopia, in 2020.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Massive Attack suffered numerous setbacks in the early 2020s, including an unspecified illness forcing them to drop out of Primavera Sound 2022, then the death of longtime live guitarist Angelo Bruschini in 2023. They played their first live show in five years in June 2024 and announced a US tour shortly afterwards, however the tour was later cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

In the same NME interview, Del Naja reveals that Massive Attack were approached to play US megafest Coachella in 2025, but that the band declined due to the festival’s environmental impact.

“We said no to Coachella for next year because again, we’ve been there once, and once was enough,” he reasons. “It’s in Palm Springs. It’s a golf resort built on a desert, run on a sprinkler system, using public water supplies. Mental. If you want to see something that’s the most ludicrous bit of human behaviour – it’s right there.”