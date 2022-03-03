Massive 32-disc box set Exposures celebrates Robert Fripp's solo work from 1977-1983

King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp has announced the release of a massive 32-0disc box set, celebrating his solo career from 1977 to 1982.

Exposures will be released through DGM/Panegyric on May 27, and contains a whoppping 24 CDs, four DVDs and four Blu-rays (both audio only). The ninth in a series of boxed sets collecting King Crimson/Robert Fripp material from 1969 to 2008, Exposures is the largest set in the series and one of the most comprehensive boxed sets devoted to a single period of an artist’s career released to date

Exposures features the complete collection of Robert Fripp’s studio and live solo material from 1977-1983, covering the period from the first Exposure sessions to the end of The League of Gentlemen and final Frippertronics concerts.

It features the Steven Wilson mixes of Fripp's 1979 solo debut Exposure in (in two versions), Under Heavy Manners (1980), The League of Gentlemen studio recordings and numerous unreleased tracks from the albums’ sessions appear in Dolby Atmos, DTS- HD 5.1 Surround and 24/96 hi-res stereo audio on Blu-Ray discs 1 and 4. Also featured are the David Singleton mixes of God Save The Queen (1980), Let The Power Fall (1981) and the Washington Square Church Frippertronics album.

In addition, all editions and versions of Exposure (including previously unreleased), original masters of all of the albums from the period and a wealth of additional material, much of it previously unreleased appear on Blu-Ray in hi-res stereo audio on those discs.

Two further Blu-Ray discs present the complete DGM archive of Frippertronics loops, masters and concert performances – over 68 hours of music in 24/48 hi-res stereo.

Three DVDs feature the main albums in 5.1, quad and hi-res stereo. Twenty five CDs present material including the earliest existing master loops, all of the albums in new Steven Wilson and David Singleton mixes, plus original mixes newly mastered and a number of studio and live discs featuring previously unreleased and/or music new to disc.

Exposures is presented in a 12” box containing extensive notes and photos from throughout this era and lots of memorabilia including tickets, posters, press releases and more.

Additinally, Washington Square Church will be released on 29th April as a 2LP 200gram vinyl & CD/DVD (audio only) and Exposure - Fourth Edition (Steven Wilson mix) will also be available from 27th May as a single LP 200gram vinyl & CD/DVD (audio only).