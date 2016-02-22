Mass Mental announce London show

Mass Mental, the supergroup formed by Metallica’s Robert Trujilo and Benji Webbe of Skindred, will play at London’s Electric Ballroom venue on March 13. The band’s line-up will be completed by Paul Simon bass player Armand Sabal-Lecco, Whitfield Crane of Ugly Kid Joe on vocals, and Kyuss and Fu Manchu drummer Brant Bjork.

The group formed in 1995 after the dissolution of Webbe’s band Dub War, but disbanded in the early noughties as Webbe started Skindred and Trujilo joined Metallica. They reformed in 2013, and will play at the London Bass Guitar Show on March 12. Tickets for the Electric Ballroom Show are on sale now.

Feb 25 Update: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that the venue has changed from The Underworld to The Electric Ballroom.