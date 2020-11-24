Marshall Black Friday sale: Raucous deals on Marshall’s headphones and speakers are live right now

Rock icons Marshall have blown the roof off Black Friday with a cacophonous cornucopia of savings on their range of headphones and speakers – including this eye-popping deal on the Major III Bluetooth headphones which have been reduced from £129.99 to just £49.99.

Marshall have long been associated with live music, with those famous amps adorning stages all over the world – and when it comes to scaling the audio experience back for use in the home, Marshall don’t pull any punches, turning it up to 11 by delivering face-melting sound coupled with great looks.

Over on their official website, Marshall have drastically reduced the price across their extensive range, giving rock and metal fans something to get seriously excited about over the Black Friday extravaganza.

Marshall Major III: Were £129.99, now £49.99, save £80

What a deal this is! A whopping 80 notes off the RRP of the very dependable Major III cans. For less than £50, we'd consider buying two pairs. Wow!View Deal

Monitor II ANC: Were £279, now £199, save £80

Another saving of £80 - this time on Marshall's advanced active noise cancelling cans. Not only do they sound great, but you'll get up to 30 hours of wireless playback with ANC activated... and up to 45 hours without it.

Marshall Minor II: Were £119.99, now £99.99, save £20

If in-ears are more your cup of Joe, then you can’t go wrong with the Minor IIs, which are now on sale for less than 100 quid on the Marshall site. 12 hours of play time from a single charge is music to our ears.View Deal

Marshall Uxbridge Voice: Was £170, now £129.99, save £40

Marshall unveiled the stylish Uxbridge Voice earlier this year, and right now you can get one for less than £130 thanks to Marshall’s Black Friday sale. Small in size, but big on sound.View Deal

Marshall Acton II Voice: Was £269.99, now £199.99, save £70

The Acton II Voice delivers a powerful sound, despite being the smallest speaker in Marshall’s range. It also has the added bonus of being controllable using the your voice thanks to Amazon Alexa.View Deal

Marshall Stockwell II: Was £169.99, now £139.99, save £30

Perfectly portable, the Marshall Stockwell II has just got even better thanks to this splendid wee deal which has reduced the price by £30. Not too bad at all!View Deal

Marshall Stockwell II Black & Brass: £169.99 , £115, save £54.99

In addition to the Stockwell II above is the Black & Brass version which has been given a lick of paint and simply looks the business... and there's a cracking saving of 32% over at Amazon.View Deal

