Marshall announce one-off festival in celebration of 60th anniversary

Marshall Amplification have announced that they will be hosting a one-off festival this year in celebration of their 60th anniversary.

Taking place on May 6 at the company's birthplace in Viaduct Meadow, Hanwell in London, Marshall Hootie – Loud At Sixty will feature Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes as headliners.

To give back to the community, the Marshall Hootie – Loud At Sixty has teamed up with the annual Hanwell Hootie, which itself celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. The Hanwell Hootie is a festival experience that allows talent of all ages to be given a platform.



Proceeds from the event will also be donated to charity Youth Music. As per the charity's website, their work involves "investing in music-making projects for children and young people experiencing challenging circumstances."

Speaking of the event, Marshall Managing Director Jon Ellery says, "60 years on from the first amp built for the next generation of artists, Marshall Amplification are celebrating their diamond jubilee in style with a headline performance from none other than Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes.



"With donations from proceeds going to Youth Music, the ongoing commitment from Marshall to honour Jim’s legacy will no doubt be as LOUD as ever."

Tickets for Marshall Hootie Loud At Sixty are available now. £5 from every ticket will be donated to Youth Music.

Last month, Marshall launched a new educational music platform in partnership with the Music Learning Collective.

MLC powered by Marshall provides vocational qualifications, diplomas and instrument accreditation. Grades 1-8 for electric guitar, drums and Music Production are also available to study.

According to a press release, the platform is the "first interactive learning platform to bring the entire music industry together in one place. It features students, education professionals, industry recognised accreditation, manufacturing, retail and music professionals combining to provide the tools and encouragement to make a difference."