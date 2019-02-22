Mark Morton shares new track Save Defiance - featuring vocalist Myles Kennedy

Mark Morton has released a stream of his new track Save Defiance, which features guest vocals from Myles Kennedy.

The song will appear on the Lamb Of God guitarist’s upcoming solo album Anesthetic which launches on March 1 via WPP/Spinefarm Records.

Morton previously released The Truth Is Dead from the record featuring his Lamb Of God bandmate Randy Blythe and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz. That was followed by Cross Off, which was a collaboration with the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

Jacoby Shaddix, Mark Lanegan, Chuck Billy, Jake Oni, Mark Morales, Josh Todd and Naeemah Maddox also join Morton on the album

Morton said: “I’m beyond grateful that I got to team up with so many amazingly talented friends for this project.”

The guitarist will head out on tour next month with his solo band: Vocalist Morales, guitarist Doc Coyle, bassist Nick Villarreal and drummer Art Cruz.

Morton said: “We are all looking forward to bringing these songs to the stage and we’re planning some special guest appearances along the way.”

They’ll be joined by special guests Light The Torch and Moon Tooth.

Mark Morton: Anesthetic

1. Cross Off (feat. Chester Bennington)

2. Sworn Apart (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

3. Axis (feat. Mark Lanegan)

4. The Never (feat. Chuck Billy + Jake Oni)

5. Save Defiance (feat. Myles Kennedy)

6. Blur (feat. Mark Morales)

7. Back From The Dead (feat. Josh Todd)

8. Reveal (feat. Naeemah Maddox)

9. Imaginary Days

10. Truth Is Dead (feat. Randy Blythe + Alissa White-Gluz)