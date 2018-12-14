Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton's solo album will feature Chester Bennington

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton has revealed he’ll release a solo album early next year.

It’s titled Anesthetic and it’s set to launch on March 1 via WPP/Spinefarm Records. It'll feature a huge number of guests stars, and will also include a vocal contribution from late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington on the opening track Cross Off.

The other artists confirmed are Jacoby Shaddix, Mark Lanegan, Chuck Billy, Jake Oni, Myles Kennedy, Mark Morales, Josh Todd and Naeemah Maddox.

And to mark the announcement, Morton has released a lyric video for Truth Is Dead, which features his Lamb Of God bandmate Randy Blythe and Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz.

Morton says: “I’m beyond grateful that I got to team up with so many amazingly talented friends for this project.”

Anesthetic is now available for pre-order. Find further details below

Mark Morton: Anesthetic

1. Cross Off (feat. Chester Bennington)

2. Sworn Apart (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

3. Axis (feat. Mark Lanegan)

4. The Never (feat. Chuck Billy + Jake Oni)

5. Save Defiance (feat. Myles Kennedy)

6. Blur (feat. Mark Morales)

7. Back From The Dead (feat. Josh Todd)

8. Reveal (feat. Naeemah Maddox)

9. Imaginary Days

10. Truth Is Dead (feat. Randy Blythe + Alissa White-Gluz)