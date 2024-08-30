Marilyn Manson claims Evan Rachel Wood faked letter from FBI agent in new legal appeal

Marilyn Manson has claimed that Evan Rachel Wood forged a letter from the FBI in a legal appeal against the Westworld actress.

Manson (real name Brian Hugh Warner) sued Wood and her friend Ilma Gore in March 2022 for defamation, distress and “impersonation over the internet”. The musician alleged the pair were perpetuating “malicious falsehoods” by accusing him of sexual abuse and misconduct. A judge dismissed large portions of the suit in May 2023 and ordered Manson to pay Wood and Gore almost $500,000 in legal fees.

Now, according to a report by Rolling Stone, Manson has appealed the dismissal. He claims he has evidence that Wood and Gore “recruited, pressured and coached others to make heinous, untrue accusations” against him. The methods of spreading these alleged “falsehoods” against Manson have included “hack[ing] his accounts”, “manufactur[ing] fictitious emails” and “swatting” his home.

Manson has also accused Wood of forging a letter from a real FBI agent in an attempt to smear his name. His attorneys include an image of the alleged forgery in their appeal. It reads: “Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are of the utmost concern during this time. Contact for more information regarding the safety of victims [sic] Human and Sex Trafficking crimes.”

In a statement sent to Rolling Stone, Wood’s attorney Michael Kump rejects accusations of forging the letter, adding that the actress testified the letter was real while under oath. He also claims Manson’s appeal “simply rehashes the same meritless claims which the trial court threw out” last May.

Elements of Manson’s 2022 defamation suit against Wood and Gore will proceed to trial. These include accusations that the friends hacked his computers, phones and social accounts; impersonated him online; and made a fake “swatting call” against him.

More than a dozen women have stepped forward accusing Manson of abuse, including Game Of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. The musician has settled numerous lawsuits and denied all allegations against him.