Marilyn Manson cancels Toronto show "due to an unforeseen illness”

Marilyn Manson was last night forced to cancel his appearance in Toronto at the last minute due to an “unforeseen illness.”

Manson and Rob Zombie are on the road together on The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming tour, but those turning up to see the shock rocker were left angry and disappointed when it was revealed he wouldn’t be appearing.

As fans were gathering for the show at the city’s Budweiser Stage, an announcement was made from the stage saying: “Marilyn Manson will not be performing tonight due to an unforeseen illness.”

Zombie went ahead with his set and gave an impromptu take on Manson’s cover of The Eurythmics track Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).

Zombie said at the end of the song: “Imagine how good it would sound if we rehearsed!”

Footage of the announcement and fans' reaction, along with Zombie's cover, can be seen below.

The tour is scheduled to continue on Saturday night in Montreal.

Earlier this month to mark the start of the tour, Manson and Zombie released a cover of the Beatles’ classic Helter Skelter.

Marilyn manson just bailed on Toronto pic.twitter.com/yKIG8G9qoQJuly 27, 2018

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson: The Twins Of Evil 2018 North American tour

Jul 28: Montreal Heavy Metal Festival, QC

Jul 29: Bangor Impact Music Festival, ME

Aug 07: Wantagh Jones beach, NY

Aug 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 11: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 12: Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 14: Atlanta Cellairis Amp At Lakewood, GA

Aug 16: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 17: Austin 360, TX

Aug 18: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 22: Salt lake City Usana Amp, UT

Aug 24: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amp, CA

Aug 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 28: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 29: Irvine Fivepoint Amp, CA