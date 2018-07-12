Listen to Marilyn Manson & Rob Zombie cover Beatles classic

Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie have collaborated on a cover of Beatles classic Helter Skelter.

The pair have released a stream of the track to mark the start of their Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour, which has just kicked off in North America. Listen to it below.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the song, Zombie says: “We had been talking about doing something together for these shows – that he should come onstage during my set and we’d do a song. But we couldn’t think of what song.

“After we talked, later that night I was home and I just thought, The obvious song is Helter Skelter. It’s so obvious that neither one of us thought of it! And then I figured, well, rather than us just doing it onstage, why don’t we take it one step further and record it and put a new spin on it?

“That way, rather than just doing some impromptu jam together, now the fans will go, ‘Oh, there’s the song I’ve already heard, and now they’re doing it.’”

Find a full list of The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour below.

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson: The Twins Of Evil 2018 North American tour

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA Festival, WI

Jul 14: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amp, MO

Jul 15: Chicago Hollywood Casino, IL

Jul 17: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 18: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Center, OH

Jul 20: Virginia Beach Veteran’s United, VA

Jul 21: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Pavilion, NJ

Jul 25: Pittsburgh Keybank Pavilion, PA

Jul 26: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 28: Montreal Heavy Metal Festival, QC

Jul 29: Bangor Impact Music Festival, ME

Aug 07: Wantagh Jones beach, NY

Aug 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 09: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 11: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 12: Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 14: Atlanta Cellairis Amp At Lakewood, GA

Aug 16: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 17: Austin 360, TX

Aug 18: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 22: Salt lake City Usana Amp, UT

Aug 24: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amp, CA

Aug 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 28: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 29: Irvine Fivepoint Amp, CA