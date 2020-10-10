Marillion's FEAR the subject of today's Twitter Listening Party

Marillion's 2016 album FEAR will be the subject of this evening's Twitter Listening Party hosted on twitter by Charlatans singer Tim Burgess. Singer Steve Hogarth will conduct this evening's listening party.

For those that aren't aware of the listening party phenomenon, the premise is simple: every night, at the allotted time, a different artist or band member recruited by Burgess live-tweets one of their albums, and fans at home can all press “play” simultaneously and follow along, sharing their thoughts and memories on Twitter.

Tonight Marillion FEAR listening party kicks off at 5.30pm and can be found here.

Also, Marillion keyboard player Mark Kelly, who releases his debut solo album Marathon on November 29. has invited fans to join in running towards the release date.

"Fans can run, walk or ride their bikes – every metre counts!" By sharing screenshots of their preferred running app on Facebook and Instagram, the fans can collect kilometres as a team. Whenever the team reaches a landmark, something album-related will be revealed via the official Marathon newsletter. "Some very nice surprises are waiting to be unlocked," says Kelly.

The cover for the band's second single will be revealed when fans and band reach the first target of 42km. You can check the progress here.