Marillion release new live clip of Seasons End

Marillion have released a new live video of Seasons End, the title track of their first album with Steve Hogarth. The clip, which you can watch below, is taken from the new live album With Friends At St. Davids, which will be released on earMusic on May 28.

The new album was recorded in Cardiff in November 2019, on the With Friends From The Orchestra tour where Marillion teamed up with “In Praise of Folly”, a string quartet accompanied by Sam Morris (French Horn) and Emma Halnan (Flute), to record a stunning album full of re-arranged Marillion songs.

"Possibly our favourite ever tour," enthuses Marillion singer Steve Hogarth. "A chance for us to occasionally pause and lose ourselves in our six “classical" musicians interpreting our producer Mike’s beautiful arrangements, bringing another emotional dimension, and often a playful joy to our music."

With Friends At St. Davids is going to be released as CD digipak, 3LP gatefold 180g vinyl, ltd. coloured 3LP (violet transparent), DVD and Blu-ray. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below. Pre-orders start at 2pm tomorrow, Wednesday March 17.

Pre-save With Friends At St. Davids.

(Image credit: earMUSIC)

Marillion: With Friends At St. Davids

1. Gaza

2. Beyond You

3. Seasons End

4. Estonia

5. The Hollow Man

6. The New Kings

7. The Sky Above The Rain

8. Zeperated Out

9. Ocean Cloud

10, Fantastic Place

11. This Strange Engine

Video Bonus Content

1. Man Of 1000 Faces (Live In Paris)

2. Estonia (Promo Film)

3. You're Gone (Live In Kensington) – only on Blu-ray

4. Power (Live In Kensington) – only on Blu-ray

5. A Collection (Live In Kensington) – only on Blu-ray

6. Making Friends (Documentary) – only on Blu-ray