Marillion Grace The Cover Of The New Issue Of Prog, On Sale Today...

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. We celebrate Marillion's 1986 concept album Brave, the album that really set the modern day Marillion on their current musical path. There are brand new interviews with every band member, plus we also look at the film of the album and ten other great concept albums from the 90s, proving it wasn't such a dead decade for progressive music after all!

Also in Prog 87...

A Perfect Circle - Maynard Keenan and Billy Howerdell discuss the band's great new album Eat The Elephant.

Procol Harum - singer and pianist Gary Brooker discusses over 50 years in prog.

TesseracT - The young UK prog metallers talk about new album, the conceptual Sonder.

Damian Wilson & Adam Wakeman - prog's likely lads talk about their ongoing musical partnership.

Ihsahn - Norway's purveyor of dark prog is back with a new album.

The Fierce & The Dead - Northampton's finest have made their best record yet with The Euphoric.

Amorphis - Finnish prog metallers continue grandiose orchestral themes with new album Queen Of Time.

Joe Payne - the former Enid singer discusses leaving the band and his new solo career in a very revealing interview.

Gazpacho - the thoughtful Norwegians discuss freezing moments in time ion new album Soyuz.

Spirit - so how prog were Randy California and co?

Toundra - Spanish instrumental proggers create beauty from a dark place.

Australian Prog - a look at the past, present and future of progressive music from down under.

Mostly Autumn - Bryan Josh reveals all his prog secrets in My Prog.

Plus live and album reviews from Jethro Tull, Yes, Arena, Brian Eno, Lunatic Soul, Spock's Beard, Comus, Wire, Frank Zappa, Pink Floyd and more.

And music from Head With Wings, Laura Meade, Frequency Drift, The Paradox Twin, GRICE and more on the CD.

